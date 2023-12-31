Police Arrest Suspected Cultist, Recover Weapon in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed details of a recent incident involving 23-year-old Rafiu Odeyemi and his suspected cult associates. According to SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Command’s Spokesman, the group targeted a residential estate in Lagos in a retaliatory move against a rival cult’s prior assault on their members.

During the confrontation, vigilant estate residents acted decisively, managing to apprehend Odeyemi while he was in possession of a firearm. However, the remaining suspects eluded capture and fled the scene. SP Benjamin Hundeyin praised the residents for their restraint, emphasizing their decision not to take the law into their own hands but instead promptly delivering the apprehended suspect to the police.

The Lagos State Police Command considers the collaboration between the community and law enforcement pivotal in maintaining public safety. In a statement, SP Hundeyin expressed gratitude for the responsible actions of the estate residents, highlighting their contribution to fostering a secure environment.

Rafiu Odeyemi, now in police custody, faces impending legal proceedings. The police spokesperson affirmed that a thorough investigation will precede the suspect’s arraignment. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges posed by cult-related activities in the region and the crucial role communities play in assisting law enforcement efforts.