Police Arrest Suspected Criminals, Recover Firearm in Nasarawa

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to the burgling and carting away of items in an electronic store situated at Rimi Uku, Lafia, Nasarawa.

Following the lodging of a complaint on the issue at A Division Lafia of the Nasarawa State Police Command, an investigation was immediately launched to arrest the criminals and recover the stolen items.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by DSP Ramhan Nansel, the Police Public Relations Officer for the command.

The statement partly read, “Consequently, four suspects were arrested in connection to the crime, namely: Sa’ad Kashina 24yrs, Bawa Saidu 30yrs, Sagir Mohammed 28yrs and Isiaka Mohammed 20yrs all males of Doma and Lafia respectively where Four (4) Kapital solar batteries and Two (2) 32-inch LG television sets were recovered from them as exhibits.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to selling Four Laptops, which are part of the stolen items in Makurdi, Benue State at the rate of Thirty Thousand Naira

“Similarly, a case of theft was reported at Masaka Division, where one Bissan Mark ‘M’ of Angwan Mission, Masaka, was arrested in connection to the commission of the crime.

“A search warrant was executed at his residence where one locally fabricated revolver Pistol and a knife were recovered as exhibits.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada, has ordered the Divisional Police officers to carry out extensive investigations into the cases and charge the suspects to court for prosecution without delay.”