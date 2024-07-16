News

Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robber, Recover Firearms in Nasarawa

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
In continuation of the fight against crime in the State, on Monday, at about 2330hrs, Police operatives attached to Masaka Division of the Nasarawa Police Command, on intelligence led patrol intercepted three persons riding on a motorcycle along 3030 Junction, Masaka.

In a bid to arrest them, the suspects dropped and took to their heels while one other zoomed off with the motorcycle they were riding on, but were given a hot chase.

Consequently, one Aliyu Danladi ‘M’ of Mararaba was arrested while others escaped. A search was conducted on him where two locally fabricated pistols, three cartridges, three cutlasses, and criminal charms were recovered from him
as exhibits. The suspect has made useful statements and assisted in the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada, has ordered the transfer of the case to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for further investigation and tasked the officers not to relent in the fight against criminals in the State.

