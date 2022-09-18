Police Arrest Suspect For Chopping Of Man’s Hand In Nasarawa

On September 16, 2022, the Nasarawa State Police Command received information that one Jibrin Abdullahi ‘M’ 25yrs of Kaduna State but a resident of Tudun Wada Area, Auta Balefi of Karu LGA of the state was attacked and his wrist chopped off.

Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Goshen City Division led by CSP Eunice Ogbadu swiftly raced to the scene and rushed the victim to Federal Medical Centre, Keffi for treatment.

Consequently, intensive manhunt for the perpetrator of the dastardly act was instituted. The effort of the investigators paid off on 17/9/2022 when the prime suspect, one Usman Danladi ‘M’ 21yrs A.K.A Murderer was arrested.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed, the victim earlier assaulted his girlfriend (Aisha) and when he confronted him, a fight ensued; in the process, he attacked the victim with a Machete.

The Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Police Command, CP Adesina Soyemi, has directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for further investigation, after which the suspect will be charged to Court for prosecution.