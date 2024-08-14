Police Arrest Streetlight Vandal in Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command Operatives, serving in the New Haven Division, on Tuesday, announced the arrest of one Aliyu Saad “m”, arrested on August 8, 2024, around 4.30 a.m..

Aliyu was arrested for allegedly uprooting and stealing a streetlight pole at New Artisan, Enugu.

The suspect has since been arraigned in the Enugu North Magistrate Court and remanded in the Correctional Custodial Centre Enugu, pending further hearing.

This operational feat is coming on the heels of the marching orders issued to police operatives of the Command, by the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, to clamp down on unrepentant criminal elements, including those hell-bent on vandalizing public infrastructures in Enugu State.

The CP charged the operatives to sustain the tempo, urging citizens of the State to continue to be law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report criminals and their activities to the nearest Police Station.