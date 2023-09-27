Police Arrest Serial Phone Thief in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a serial mobile phones thief with 890 phones recovered from him Alone.

Other items recovered included nine Laptops Computers, nine ATM Cards and amongst others.

In a statement issued, the Commissioner of Police advised shop owners to be mindful of whom they entrust with facilitation of their businesses.

The CP reiterated the commitment of the Police Command towards safeguarding the life and property of all the inhabitants of the State.