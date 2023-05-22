Police Arrest Serial Fraudster, Recover 60,000 Australian Dollars

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC) have successfully apprehended one Ogenevowero Emefeke, a 37-year-old resident of Guida Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for pulling-off an elaborate fraudulent scheme on an Australian National and recovered the sum of sixty thousand Australian Dollars (60.000.00 AUD) from the suspect. This is coming on the heels of actionable intelligence made available by the South Australian Police Department (SAPOL).

The suspect, in a written statement during Police interview, freely admitted to having committed the fraud and several others dating back to 2021. In unmasking his modus operandi, investigation reveals that the suspect and his cohorts usually adopt pseudo identities of renown International celebrities, carefully select their victims through different social media platforms, lure them into an attack popularly known as “Romance Scam”, and after gaining their trust, subsequently play on their emotion to swindle them of their resources. Investigation further revealed that the victims are usually vulnerable men and women in desperate search for emotional comfort and fame.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba CFR, while applauding the new wave of anti-cybercrime achievements recorded by NPF-NCCC under the constructive leadership of the Director National Cybercrime Center, DCP Ifeanyi Henry Uche, via collaborations with international anti-cybercrime agencies, charged the Center to sustain the drive. In the same vein, the IGP urges members of the Public to exercise restraint in engaging in Businesses and Relationships with individuals whose real identities have not been physically verified. While the processes to repatriate the recovered fund to the victim through the Australian Consulate is being perfected, the suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.