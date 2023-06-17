News

Police Arrest Railway Vandal In Lagos

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
5
Police
Police logo

In a commendable display of vigilance and dedication to public safety, foot patrol officers from the Elere Division of the Nigeria Police Force successfully apprehended an 18-year-old individual, Ayo Olamide, earlier this morning.

The young suspect was caught red-handed while in the act of removing iron fasteners from the Agege railway track, a potentially catastrophic act of vandalism.

According to the Lagos State Police Command Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the incident unfolded around 5 a.m. when the patrolling officers discovered Olamide tampering with the railway infrastructure.

Their quick response and immediate intervention prevented any damage from occurring, ensuring the safety and uninterrupted operation of the Agege railway track.

 

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
5

Related Articles

Tinubu

Focus On Hunger Eradication, Cole Urges Tinubu

1 hour ago
EFCC

AMCON Official Detained Over N120bn Fraud In Arik Air

13 hours ago

Rivers Police Neutralise Kidnappers In Isiodu Forest

13 hours ago
Tinubu

Bawa: Ohanaeze Youths Urge Tinubu To Sustain Tempo

1 day ago