Police Arrest Officer for Slapping Suspect in Edo

Edo State Police Command has said it is aware of a young woman slapped by a policeman at a police station in the state.

The incident was captured in a now trending video released by a blogger called Harrison Gwamnishu on the internet.

In a statement by the Spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, the command said the erring policeman has been identified as a Police Sergeant, F/NO. 505450 Sgt Samuel Imakor attached to Iruekpen Police Station, Edo State.

The statement read in part, “The Police Sergeant, who was arrested and brought to the Commissioner of Police Edo State on Monday 11th of February, 2024 by his Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for debriefing, confessed to the CP that he truly slapped the young woman who he identified as Mercy Ajayi, but later advanced his defence against the young woman on the fact that she slapped him in the vehicle during the process of her arrest, adding that she was arrested in connection with the offence of stealing of human hair from a hotel department.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police Edo State, CP Funsho Adegboye, mni ordered for his arrest and the immediate disciplinary procedure, known as orderly room trial, to be setup urgently against him by the Command’s Provost Marshal. The CP reiterates his commitment to ensuring that officers and men of the Command carry out their duties with the Democratic Policing and with the fear of God. He urged the good people of Edo State to report promptly to him any unprofessional conduct of Police officers against the citizens, adding that the members of the public on the other hand should also respect their Police and also obey the rule of law, that it takes two to tangle.”