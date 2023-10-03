Police Arrest Naira Marley for Questioning Over Mohbad’s Death

Singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into the custody of the Nigeria Police Force over the death of his former record label signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

This was disclosed by the Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Tuesday.

Hundeyin shared on X, “Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities.”

Following the news of Mohbad’s death, many on social media beckoned on the police to interrogate Naira Marley and another associate of his Sam Larry.

While Sam Larry has since been interrogated, Naira Marley just got arrested for questioning concerning the death.

Both he and Sam Larry had misunderstanding with Mohbad in the past which saw the deceased alerting the public to hold both of them accountable if he dies.