Police Arrest Man With Locally-made AK-47 in Delta

Acting on credible intelligence at about 1130hrs on Saturday, operatives of the Delta State Police Command on special assignment with base in Ughelli led by ASP Julius Robinson stormed Jesse junction and effected the arrest of one Ufoma Omene ‘m’ 55yrs of Mosogar, in Ethiope West LGA, but resident at Jesse junction area of Sapele town.

Upon search of the suspect’s residence a locally-fabricated Ak-47 rifle with revolver like magazine, and 13 rounds of 7.6mm ammunition were recovered. In addition to his involvements in series of crime in that area, he is also suspected to be a member of Eiye confraternity. Investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, has assured all Deltans that under his watch, all law-abiding residents and non-residents in the state will sleep with their two eyes closed while noting that support from members of the public is highly needed for effective policing.

The CP therefore admonished members of the public to always reach out to the command in cases of distress either by reporting to the nearest Police Station or call the control room number on 08036684974.