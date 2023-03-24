Police Arrest Man Who Invaded Rihanna’s House To Propose

A yet-to-be-identified man from North Carolina was arrested for allegedly trying to sneak into Rihanna’s Los Angeles home to propose to the singer on Thursday.

According to reports, the unnamed man travelled to LA with the intention of proposing to Rihanna and was arrested at her Beverly Hills home around 12.30 pm for trespassing.

As soon as the man was spotted, Rihanna’s security detail stopped him and called the police.

He was escorted out of the property in handcuffs where he was questioned and later released.

It is unknown whether the singer, who is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, was at home at the time, but the man was eventually released and told never to return.

Credit: TMZ