Police Arrest Man Over Murder Of Mother Of Two

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, on Sunday, beseeched the public not to yield to uncontrollable anger at all times.

The CP gave the advice as Police Operatives at about 4:33pm on Sunday arrested one Ebube Oba ‘M’ aged 30years over alleged murder of a mother of two (2), Mrs Uzoamaka Ekpe aged 45years living at Ugochukwu lane Nkpor Agu, Ogidi.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, PPRO Anambra State Police Command.

The statement read in part, “Preliminary information reveals that late Mrs Uzoamaka had a quarrel with the suspect which resulted to fisticuffs. Ebube hit the victim on the chest and face with a fist blow before she collapsed. she was rushed to the hospital and was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty. The body has been deposited to the morgue and the suspect is in custody.

“The case shall be charged to court after investigations.”