Police Arrest Man for Raping Neighbour’s Wife in Adamawa

A 36-year-old man, Jaafar Adamu, has been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command for raping his neighbour’s wife, a 21-year-old, in Angwan Diocese Kala’a, Hong local government area.

The suspect, of Angwan Diocese Kala’a local government area, was said to have perpetrated the act on noticing the absence of the victim’s husband who went to the farm.

According to a statement by the police, Jaafar entered into the house and thereafter forcefully had an undue carnal knowledge of the 21-year-old lady.

“Investigation so far reveals that the suspect was wearing a black face mask and also carried a knife which he used in threatening the victim to comply with his demands.

“Unfortunately for him, upon committing the act his mask fell off, haven been reconized by the victim he fled through the window.

“The incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters Kala’a by the victim’s husband.

“The Commissioner of police CP Afolabi Babatola who frowns at ugly incident has directed Officer in charge of Family support unit to take over investigation and ensure dilligent prosecution of the perpetrator.

“The Police Boss who empathised with the husband to the victim over the unfortunate incident, equally called on the members of the public to key into the Command’s effort in fighting to end all forms of Gender based violence,” the statement read in part.