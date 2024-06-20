Police Arrest Man for Murder in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested one Aliyu Yakuba, a 36-year-old male resident of Jalingo Daddawa village, UBA, in Hong LGA, for the killing of Bassey Isah.

According to a statement by the command, the suspect deceived and dishonestly obtained by fraud from the victim three bags of maize, with pretense to print and produce naira notes.

The suspect further demanded and received from the victim a Toyota Starlet car, a Motorcycle, and a Carry Go tricycle, promising to make him Rich over night. The suspect then took Bassey to a forest, where he brutally struck him with an iron rod and buried him.

The suspect volunteered confessional statement to the allegations and will be charged to court for culpable homicide punishable with death and Armed Robbery at the conclusion of the investigation.