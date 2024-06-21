Police Arrest Man for Killing Two Over Farm Dispute in Adamawa

A vigilante man, Mali Emmanuel Bori, 31, has been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command for firing and killing of Emmanuel Hamma Shehu and Almond Hamma Shehu all residents of Bori village, Koma District of Jada Local government Area.

The suspect had a dispute with the victims over a farm located at Bori, in Jada LGA, which resulted into a fight. During the altercation, he used his Dane gun and shot the victims leading to their unfortunate dead.

According to a terse statement issued by the police, “Investigations are on going.”