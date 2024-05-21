Police Arrest Man for Defrauding Thailand Citizen of $216,000

Detectives of the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID), Lagos State Police Command, have arrested one Chimereze Chinedu ‘m’ for defrauding a citizen of Thailand of the sum of $216,000.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement.

He said, “Chimereze defrauded his victim under the pretense of selling 37 tricycles to her. He further expanded his fraudulent activity by forging letters of the State Criminal Investigative Department, Lagos showing that the tricycles were seized by the police and further extorted Thirty Million Naira from the victim to purportedly secure the release of the tricycles.

“The suspect was arrested on May 10, 2024 in Enugu State following weeks of diligent investigation and technical support from the INTERPOL.

“He is currently in detention, as investigations continue to uncover details towards identifying and apprehending his accomplices.

“The Lagos State Police Command remains steadfast in its commitment to combating internet fraud and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.”