Police Arrest Kidnapper Behind Nabeeha’s Abduction

The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, on 20th January 2024, arrested one Bello Mohammed, 28, of Zamfara State, in Kaduna, who was part of the gang that kidnapped the family members of one Barrister Ariyo in Bwari, FCT, on January 2, 2024, and killed some kidnapped victims, including the legal practitioner’s daughter, Nabeeha.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement read in part, “The Divisional Police Officer, Tafa Division, acting on intelligence, raided one hotel in Tafa Area, Kaduna, where he arrested Bello, with the sum of #2.25m (Two Million, two hundred and fifty million naira) only, suspected to be proceeds of ransoms collected from kidnapped victims within the area.

“The suspect, during interrogation, confessed to be part of the gang that kidnapped the family members of one Barrister Ariyo in Bwari, FCT, on 2nd January 2024, and killed some kidnapped victims, including Nabeeha, f, daughter of the legal practitioner, on 13th January, 2024, in a kidnappers camp, in Kaduna State.

“The suspect, in a dramatic situation, offered #1,000,000 (one million naira only) to induce the DPO, who rejected the offer and carried out his duty diligently.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has ordered that the suspect, who also confessed to the involvement of the already five (5) neutralized bandits in Kaduna by the IRT, headed by one Mai Gemu (aka Godara), whose deadly camp has also been destroyed, be handed over to the DFI-IRT in Abuja for discreet investigations into the matter and arrest of all other culprits responsible for the dastardly act. The suspect is currently helping the police in their investigations.

“While commending the DPO Tafa, SP Idris Ibrahim, for the commitment and professionalism displayed in the case, he further assured that the Police would leave no stone unturned in decimating criminally minded individuals and bequeathing to Nigerians a more secure society for all and sundry in our dear country, Nigeria.”