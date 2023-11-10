Police Arrest Husband As Woman in ‘Mummy Calm Down’ Video Commits Suicide

The husband of Mrs Toluige Olokoobi, popularly known as the mother of the “Mummy Calm Down” boy, has been arrested by the Edo State Police Command following her tragic suicide.

Olokoobi gained fame when a viral video captured her young son, Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola, tearfully appealing to her with the words “mummy be calming down” in 2020. The poignant video resonated widely, catching the attention of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who used it to convey a message of calmness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family, initially celebrated for the boy’s courage and composure, faced a tragic twist this week as news broke that Mrs Toluige Olokoobi took her own life in Benin, the capital of Edo State. The reasons behind her suicide remain undisclosed.

The Edo State Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that Olokoobi’s husband had been arrested and detained for questioning. According to police spokesperson Chidi Nwabuzor, the husband reported the incident, revealing that he discovered his wife hanging with a rope around her neck upon returning from the market.

Despite attempts to provide medical assistance, Mrs Toluige Olokoobi was pronounced dead and subsequently taken to the mortuary. The tragic incident has cast a shadow over the family that captured hearts with a simple plea for calmness, prompting an outpouring of condolences and concern from the public.