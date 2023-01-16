Police Arrest Human Trafficker, Rescue 41 Victims

The Kwara State Police Command on Saturday, January 14, busted a suspected child-trafficking syndicate run by Musa Ayuba, 44, Jeremiah Muda, 35, and Luka Ayuba, 37, all of Bangi village via Kotongura, Niger State, and rescued 41 young boys and girls (22 boys and 19 girls) with their age ranges between five and fifteen years, while they were waiting for a lorry that was to convey them to their destination in Ilorin.

A statement released by SP Ajayi Okasanmi, spokesperson of the state police command, says the suspects, while undergoing interrogation, claimed to be coming from Niger State to Ilorin to meet a certain pastor to enroll the children in a yet-to-be-determined school. He said the explanation didn’t seem genuine, hence would be discreetly investigated, as it is highly suspected to be a case of child trafficking.

”The children are presently in the custody of the police command, while efforts to contact the state ministry of women’s affairs. Investigation and contact with the children’s parents and guardians are ongoing”, Okasanmi said.

Okasanmi added that the state Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Cp Paul Odama, has advised parents and guidance to avoid releasing their children to unknown or deceitful child traffickers, as the children might be used as house helps and other despicable endeavors, which is against the child rights laws. Okasanmi added that the suspects arrested in this case would be charged in court after a thorough investigation.