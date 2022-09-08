Police Arrest Five Suspected Cable Thieves In Lagos

Officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested five suspected telecommunication cable thieves in Ikoyi, Lagos. They are: Yekini Mohammed (52), Mohammed Abdullahi (37), Tukur Mukaila (42), Abdulrazaq Abdulrahmon (25) and Danladi Nura (45).

The suspects were arrested at about 2:30am on Wednesday, September 8, 2022 by police officers on patrol at Oyinkan Abayomi, off Alexander Road, Ikoyi, with a white Volkswagen T4 bus with the registration number, KTU 357 YF.

The suspects had dug up a 20-metre long telecommunication cable which they were about to move into the white bus. Also found in their possession were two diggers and two shovels.

On interrogation, the driver of the bus, Yekini Mohammed, explained that he was invited to the location by the others whom are scrap and metal dealers to pick up scrap materials at different areas in Victoria Island and Ikoyi for delivery at Lakulaku, Obalende, where they sell them off.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti for further investigation and prosecution.