Police Arrest Ex-convict For Traffic Robbery In Lagos

Officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested an ex-convict for traffic robbery around the Ketu area of Lagos State.

The suspect, Emmanuel Sunday aged 32, was apprehended around 8:00 p.m. when RRS officials working undercover spotted him while trying to dispossess a motorist of his mobile phone at Ojota Underbridge.

Samuel disclosed that he was few months ago arrested by Alapere Police Division for stealing, for which he was sentenced to three month jail termin Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Sunday’s arrest came on the heels of strategic deployment of undercover policemen to comb areas with incidences of traffic robbery by the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi has directed that the team leave no stone unturned in the arrest of the remaining traffic robbers in the area..