Police Arrest Eight Suspected IPOB Members, Recover Arms In Imo

Sequel to the attack on Agwa Police Station on 05/8/2022 by hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) where four gallant police officers lost their lives, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, after on the spot assessment of the incident immediately, directed the Command’s tactical teams to commence detailed investigation to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The Command’s tactical teams, on the 06/8/2022 at about 0300hrs, after diligent gathering of credible intelligence, raided some identified criminal hideouts located between Agwa and Izombe communities in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, where the hoodlums, on sighting police operatives engaged them in a gun duel, in an attempt to escape arrest; but were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the operatives. While some suspects escaped, eight persons were arrested, they include the following: – Obioma Chibuike ‘m’ age 18 years , Achazie Chidiebere ‘m’ age 22 years, Onyedikachi Nwadike ‘m’ aged 19 years, Anayo Onyemere ‘m’ aged 51 years, Ifeanyi Mboyi ‘m’ aged 26 years, Chukwudi Onyeausi ‘m’ aged 29 years, Obodo Promise ‘m’ aged 17 years, Ifeobu Ebubechi ‘m’ aged 22 years.

On the spot enquiry revealed that, all the arrested suspects were natives of Agwa and Izombe communities respectively. Their weapons were recovered when their hideouts were searched, they includes; one pump action gun, two locally made guns, six cutlasses, one Biafran flag, eight live cartridges, eight expended cartridges and one masquerade apparel.

On their way out of the hoodlums’ hideouts, one of the overzealous suspects, Ifeanyi Mboyi attempted escaping from lawful custody of the operatives and was swiftly demobilized by the ever gallant police operatives. The suspect sustained bullet injury on his left leg and was taken to Federal Medical Center Owerri, Imo State, where he is undergoing treatment and he is in a stable condition.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc (+) while stressing that policing is the collective responsibility of everyone, appealed to Imolites to join hands with the police and other security agencies in the fight against crimes and criminalities and to report any suspicious activities they observe around their neighbourhoods to the nearest police station or call the command’s emergency numbers: 08034773600 or 08098880197.