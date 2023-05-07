Police Arrest Dispatch Rider, One Other Over Stolen Motorcycle

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested a dispatch rider and an accomplice for conspiring to sell a motorcycle belonging to a Lagos-based logistics company. he suspects, Ekele Sunday ‘m’ aged 28, Yakubu Abdurrahman ‘m’ aged 28, and one other, still at large, were arrested in Oke–Koto, Agege, when the RRS operatives, acting on credible intelligence stormed the area.

Investigations revealed that Ekele, after a month of working with the company, connived with Abdurrahman to dispose of the motorcycle, which was procured few days before he was employed.

The three suspects, on sighting the police, took to their heels. Ekele and Abdurrahman were arrested, while the third suspect who escaped is still being trailed. The motorcycle has since been recovered.

Both suspects are currently facing prosecution in Ogba Magistrate Court, Agege