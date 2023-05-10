Police Arrest Armed Robbers As Crackdown On Criminals Continues In Delta

Commissioner of Police for Delta State Command in Nigeria, CP Wale Abass, recently addressed the officers and personnel of the command, emphasizing the utmost importance of diligent execution of duties. He made it clear that only officers who deliver results will retain their positions within the force.

Within a short period after assuming his new role, CP Wale Abass’s operational strategies have already started to show promising outcomes. On May 9, 2023, at approximately 8:00 PM, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of ‘A’ Division Warri, CSP T.Y Mahmud, led the division’s anti-crime patrol team on a visibility and confidence-building patrol in an effort to combat the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers in Warri and its environs.

During the patrol, the team intercepted a tricycle near Eagle roundabout, close to Ugunu bridge. Three occupants were on board, and upon conducting a search, the team discovered 30 rounds of 7.62 AK47 live ammunition in the possession of two passengers, namely Eddy Aboyowa (37 years old) and Akpani Isaiah (35 years old), both residing on Eyiejuku Street off Deco Road, Warri. The suspects have been apprehended and are currently in custody while investigations continue.

In a separate incident, the command’s Decoy squad received valuable intelligence regarding a syndicate involved in the supply of cartridges to kidnappers, armed robbers, and cultists. Acting on the information, the squad, led by ASP Julius Robinson, executed a sting operation on May 8, 2023, at approximately 9:40 AM. The operation resulted in the arrest of Chinedu Enenmo (37 years old) from Akere Ogidi in Ogbaru LGA, Anambra state. He was apprehended at a notorious hotel in Asaba, where the syndicate operated and carried out their nefarious activities. The team also recovered 250 rounds of live cartridges from the suspect.

Further investigations led the operatives to Fegge area in Onitsha, Anambra State, where they arrested Donatus Ndukan (34 years old) from Urom community in Awka-North LGA. The arrested suspect was described as the boss of the cartridge supply business. Both individuals are currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

CP Wale Abass commended the team for their dedication and efforts, urging them not to relent in their pursuit of justice. He reassured the people of Delta State of his resolute commitment to combat crime and criminal activities. The Commissioner also called for cooperation from the public, especially during stop and search operations. Although these procedures may cause temporary inconveniences to road users, they are ultimately conducted for the collective welfare and safety of the people and the state. CP Abass urged citizens to join hands with the police by remaining vigilant, monitoring their surroundings, and promptly reporting any suspicious individuals or activities in their communities.