Police Arrest 67 Suspected Criminals

In furtherance to the sustained efforts of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to curb crimes and criminality across the country, the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Department Tactical Team- DFI-IRT and DFI-STS have successfully arrested 67 suspects for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, gunrunning, one-chance, armed robbery, banditry across the country.

Similarly the Police has recovered 5,454 rounds of live ammunitions of different calibre, 300 live cartridges, 50 empty shells of ammunition, 68 rifles, and 33 different ATM cards amongst others.

This was as the IGP assured Nigerians of swift clamp down on criminal elements and their activities in the country.

This was disclosed in a terse statement issued on X by the Force Public Relations Officer ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.