Police Arrest 43 Suspects, Recover Pistol in Lagos

Operatives of Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Tuesday arrested 43 suspects in an all-night raid of notorious spots in Oshodi and its environs, just as they recovered a semi-automatic pistol in a separate incident same day.

The raid, which was carried out in Anthony, Bolade Oshodi and Oshodi Terminus, was sequel to credible intelligence about the activities of undesirable elements in those areas.

The pistol was recovered in Opebi, Ikeja when Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi deployed a team from the squad to verify information received from members of the public. Also recovered during the discreet operation were two 9mm calibre and one expended ammunition.