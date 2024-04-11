News

Police Arrest 43 Suspects, Recover Pistol in Lagos

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
95
Image source: Lagos police

Operatives of Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Tuesday arrested 43 suspects in an all-night raid of notorious spots in Oshodi and its environs, just as they recovered a semi-automatic pistol in a separate incident same day.

The raid, which was carried out in Anthony, Bolade Oshodi and Oshodi Terminus, was sequel to credible intelligence about the activities of undesirable elements in those areas.

The pistol was recovered in Opebi, Ikeja when Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi deployed a team from the squad to verify information received from members of the public. Also recovered during the discreet operation were two 9mm calibre and one expended ammunition.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
95

Related Articles

Oba Agbabiaka Saliu

Sanwo-Olu Mourns Osolo of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Agbabiaka

1 day ago

We’ve Lost a Great Man, Kwara Gov mMurns Justice Ahmad Belgore

1 day ago

Police Nab Man With Stolen Vehicle in Adamawa

1 day ago

Police Bust Counterfeit Currency Ring, Recover Fake $100k

2 days ago