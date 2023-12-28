Police Arrest 24-year-old Nigerien for Stealing Cables

A 24-year-old Nigerien, identified as Seidu Ali, has been arrested by the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stealing electrical cables.

According to a terse statement on X by the Lagos State Police Command, the suspect was arrested on the Third Mainland Bridge on Wednesday.

The post read, “Yesterday, around 1pm, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad on routine patrol of Third Mainland Bridge arrested a suspected cable thief and retrieved from him four bounded strands of cables.

“The arrest of the suspect, a Nigerien, Seidu Ali (24), was the second in three weeks.

“He had earlier been arrested and reprimanded for attempting to steal cable on Third Mainland Bridge.

“Four bounded strands of cables were retrieved from him.”

The Commander, RRS, Olayinka Egbeyemi, was quoted to have directed that the suspect be charged to court immediately.