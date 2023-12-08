Police Arrest 17-year-old for Having Carnal Knowledge of Cock in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 17-year-old suspect identified as Lawali Mori, a resident of Viniklang, Girei Local Government Area of the state for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a cock against the order of nature.

The arrest was as a result of Complain made to police by one Esther Dimas a resident of Viniklang, after she caught the suspect in the act.

The suspect further reveals he sexually assaulted the Cock but could not add reasons to why he deed such.

However, the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, while expressing Worries, directed for discreet investigation into the Matter.