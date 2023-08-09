Police Arrest 10-year-old Suspected Drug Courier In Lagos

The police command of Lagos State has apprehended a 10-year-old girl in the Agege area of the state for her involvement as a drug courier on behalf of her aunt.

Upon being intercepted and brought to the police station, it was uncovered that the young girl had drugs in her possession.

She revealed that she had been functioning as a drug courier for her aunt over a period of two months. She described how she would transport drugs daily from her residence to her aunt’s shop, employing this method to evade the scrutiny of security personnel.

Despite not receiving an education, she mentioned that she was treated well by her aunt.

When queried about the reasons behind involving such a young child in such an undesirable activity, the aunt displayed regret and pleaded for forgiveness.