Police Arrest 10 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Nasarawa

Operatives of the Nasarawa Police Command have bust the hideout of suspected internet fraudsters, during which 10 suspects were arrested.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Spokesman for the command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, on Thursday.

The statement read in part, “On 21/2/2024 at about 2110hrs, acting based on credible information about the influx of internet fraudsters into Keffi LGA, Police operatives attached to Angwan Lambu Division raided the hideout of the cybercriminals located in GRA, Keffi.

“During the operation, Ten (10) suspects were arrested, and the following items were recovered from them as exhibits: two (2) Laptops, ten(10) sophisticated mobile phones of different brands, three (3) WIFI routers, criminal charms, black soap, hard drugs (Loud weed and dried leaves suspected to be marijuana), etc.

“The suspects have confessed to being into internet fraud popularly known as Yahoo Plus and shall be charged to court for prosecution once the investigation is concluded.

“The commissioner of police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada psc, mni has commended the officers for a job well done and urged them to sustain raids on all criminal hideouts.”