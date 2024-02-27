Police Arraign Woman for Assault on Officer

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned one Omorogbe Jennifer Soni ‘f’ aged 26 for serious assault after she was caught on camera assaulting a police officer in Ajah on February 21, 2024.

Omorogbe was arraigned the following day, February 22, 2024 at the Etiosa Magistrate Court, Ajah and has been remanded to the Kirikiri Female Correctional Centre till the next hearing on March 27, 2024.

“The Lagos State Police Command advices Lagosians to remain law-abiding in their day-to-day activities with all and sundry as anyone found guilty of violating the law would be dealt with in accordance with the law,” Lagos command Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said in a statement.