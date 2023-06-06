Police Apprehend One-Chance Gang Operating In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has successfully apprehended a notorious one-chance gang that has been instilling fear and unrest among commuters traveling along the Oshodi-Gbagada axis of Lagos state.

The three suspects, identified as Wale Ajayi (24), Abideen Saka (26), and Oliseh Sunday (29), were taken into custody by the vigilant operatives of the Rapid Response Squad.

After weeks of relentless pursuit, the police located the gang’s hideout and made the arrest. This came after the criminals abandoned their operational vehicle while attempting to escape a crime scene, only to find themselves cornered by the swift action of the police.

The police said in a statement: “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad have arrested three suspects, all members of a one-chance gang, operating along Oshodi–Gbagada Expressway, Lagos State.

“The suspects had abandoned their operational vehicle, a Suzuki mini bus popularly called ‘korope’ at Gbagada area of Oshodi-Oke along Gbagada–Oshodi Expressway, on April 14, 2023, when RRS operatives accosted them while trying to drop off a victim.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects had earlier hijacked the operational vehicle at gunpoint at Ketu bus stop, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Ojo sometime in February, and the incident was reported at Ijanikin Police Divisional Headquarters.