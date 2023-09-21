Police Announce Conclusion of Autopsy on Mohbad’s Corpse

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the conclusion of autopsy carried out in the corpse of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In a terse statement in Thursday, the police promised to provide further information concerning the result of the autopsy.

The statement read, “Mohbad: Autopsy Update

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the public that the autopsy procedure for Mr. Mohbad has been successfully completed. Further information will be provided as soon as the results are available.”

Mohbad’s corpse was exhumed on Thursday for the autopsy after public outrage trailed his demise.

The singer died on September 12, in what some quarters believe was controversial.

More to follow…