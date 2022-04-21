Police, Anambra Govt To Collaborate On Speedy Prosecution Of Cases

The Anambra Government and the Police Command in the state on Wednesday agreed to strengthen synergy for speedy dispensation of justice.

The agreement was reached when Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Anambra, led top officials of the ministry on a courtesy visit to Mr Echeng Echeng, Commissioner of Police (CP) in Anambra.

Ifemeje said the visit was strategic in view of the critical role of the Police in administration of justice.

“We have come to visit the CP in Anambra to extend hands of fellowship to him, and find ways to partner with them on crime elimination and addressing insecurity to the barest minimum.

“We understand the role of Police in justice dispensation, and we discussed elaborately on virtual hearings and filtering of cases all in the bid to ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the state with minimal delay.

“Gov. Chukwuma Soludo is passionate about speedy justice, that is why we are here to ask for the cooperation of the Police,” she said.

The Attorney-General said the ministry on her watch would strive to implement and enforce the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law to ensure that victims of violence and defilement got justice in record time.

Ifemeje promised to make the Anambra Multi-Door Courthouse effective in view of its cost-effective and time saving benefits.

In his response, CP Echeng said the Police and Justice ministry were two sides of one coin, adding that when it mattered in justice administration, the command would provide every needed support.

Echeng called on men of the command to expeditiously investigate all pending cases, grant bail to suspects of bailable offenses, and charge the necessary ones to court for determination.

“The Police need the ministry of justice, and the ministry needs us in the speedy and effective dispensation of justice. We discussed extensively and my command assured the commissioner of full support.

“We shall give them 100 per cent support and do whatever we can do to help achieve speedy dispensation of justice.

“We don’t want our investigations to last more than necessary just as we don’t want to keep suspects more than necessary, unless those who are involved in crimes that police don’t have powers to bail,” he said.