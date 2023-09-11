Police Alert Kano Residents on Customs Shooting Range Practice

The Kano State Police Command, led by CP Mohammed Gumel, has released a public advisory regarding shooting range practice to be conducted by personnel from the Nigeria Customs Training College, Goron Dutse, Kano.

The command, in a stateent issued, said the training will span seven days and will take place at Hawan Kalibawa, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area (LGA) in Kano State, commencing from Monday, September 11th, 2023, to Sunday, September 17th, 2023.

The daily practice sessions will run from 0600hrs (6:00 am) to 1800hrs (6:00 pm).

Residents in the vicinity, particularly those in Dambazau, Gangaren Dutse, Tumfafi, Kakurum, Dandalama villages within the Dawakin Tofa/Ungogo LGAs, and neighboring areas, have been urged to exercise caution and stay away from the designated practice area during these scheduled times.

The advisory aims to prevent unnecessary panic or alarm due to the sounds of gunfire, ensuring the safety and peace of the local population.