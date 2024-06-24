Police Address Laide Bakare’s Allegations of Harassment

The Lagos State Police Command has addressed allegations made by actress Laide Bakare, who accused officers of harassment and driving off with her 14-year-old daughter in her car.

In a video shared on social media, Bakare is seen confronting officers who stopped her in the rain, questioning why she was singled out while other cars were allowed to pass.

In response, police spokesperson SP Benjamin Hundeyin stated on X (formerly Twitter) that Bakare was stopped for violating traffic laws by driving in a lane reserved for BRT buses. He clarified that the actress was fined N70,000 for the infraction and denied any physical misconduct by the officers involved.

He said, “You were stopped for contravening traffic laws by driving on the BRT lane. You chose to create a scene. You chose to remain out of your vehicle when it was being taken to LAMATA office. The officers were not going to succumb to your gimmick to hold them down at that spot. You rightly paid the correct fine for your offence – N70,000 – into government coffers. You left with the receipt and your vehicle. Not a finger was laid on you.”