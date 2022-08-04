Police Academy Begins Application Into 9th Regular Course Cadet Programme

The Nigeria Police Force wishes to invite interested and qualified candidates of Nigerian extract to register online for admission into the 9th Regular Course Cadet Degree Programme. The online registration process will run for a period of six (6) weeks (*from August 1st to September 12, 2022*) availing both male and female Nigerians of good character the opportunity of serving the fatherland.

The requirements for admission into the Academy include that the applicants must:

i. be Nigerian citizen by birth and possess National Identity Number (NIN), score not less than 180 marks in the 2022 JAMB, and must have selected the Nigeria Police Academy as institution of *first choice*.

ii. possess a minimum of 6 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WAEC/NECO with credit pass in Mathematics and English.

iii. be aged between *17 – 22 years by 31st October, 2022*.

iv. be medically, physically, and psychologically fit, and not less than 1.67m tall for male and 1.64m for female.

v. have not less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement (male only)

vi. not be married or pregnant at the time of admission (female only)

vii. have a valid email address and phone number.

viii. SSCE (WAEC/NECO) Statements of Results or certificates before 2017 will not be accepted.

The method of application is virtual. All interested applicants who meet the criteria above are advised to visit the Academy’s website: *https://www.polac.edu.ng*, generate Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) code which would be used to make payment of a non-refundable fee of five thousand Naira only (N5,000) through any commercial bank branch in Nigeria. Successful payment will open up a form which applicants are required to fill, and upload scanned copies of their results, birth certificate, and state of origin certificate.

Thereafter, applicants are required to print out completed online forms and guarantor forms to be filled and submitted at designated centres nationwide. Automated physical screening exercise will hold at the seventeen (17) zonal commands headquarters from 19th to 25th September, 2022. Successful candidates will participate in a Computer Based Test (CBT) and a subsequent Automated Medical Screening Exercise prior to Final Selection of candidates who will undergo a 5-year academic and police training leading to a Bachelors’ Degree and commissioning into the Nigeria Police Force as Assistant Superintendent of Police II.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, assures that the process will be conducted in the best tradition of transparency and accountability. He advises the applicants to be wary of online imposters, scammers, and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the application process to dupe innocent applicants. The IGP however warns that anyone found wanting in this regard will be arrested and prosecuted.