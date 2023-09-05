News

POLAC Death: IGP Wades In, Sets Up Panel Of Enquiry

Anthony Adeniyi30 mins ago
3
IGP Olukayode Egbetokun
Olukayode Egbetokun

The acting Inspector General of Police, ag IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has set up a seven-man panel of enquiry in response to the tragic incident at the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano State, where a promising young cadet, Sulaiman Jika, lost his life, on Friday, 1st of September, 2023.

The panel which was set up on Monday 4th September, 2023, is to be headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, DIG Abiodun Alabi.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Police Force Public Relations Officer, ASP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to Adejobi, DIG Alabi has been empowered with a mandate to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cadet’s death.

