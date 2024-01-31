Pochettino Optimistic About Jackson’s Return for Liverpool Clash

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed optimism about the potential return of striker Nicolas Jackson for their upcoming Premier League encounter against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Acknowledging the importance of Jackson’s possible availability, Pochettino also conveyed sympathy for Senegal following their elimination from the AFCON round of 16, defeated by host nation Ivory Coast.

Addressing reporters during his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s pivotal fixture against Liverpool, Pochettino openly admitted the team’s acknowledgment of the absence of the Senegalese international.

“We are waiting. All I can say is that maybe he will be there [against Liverpool]. The other day, Ghana lost and were out, and Inaki Williams arrived a few hours before and played in the second half to beat Barcelona in the Copa del Rey. Why can’t Jackson arrive and score the winning goal?

“Without Nico [Nicolas] we miss the possibility that he provides. He runs a lot, which is massive and helps the team to press high, and also scores goals because he has a good record at the moment.

“I think we miss him a lot and so we are happy because we can recover him, but on the other side sad because they lost. But being selfish we are happy because maybe he can be with us at Liverpool,” Pochettino said.