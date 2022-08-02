Pochettino Denies Mbappe Role In Sacking

Mauricio Pochettino has denied claims stating that Kylian Mbappe played a role in getting him sacked as Paris St-Germain coach.

Pochettino’s sack was confirmed a few months ago after the Argentine failed to deliver Champions League title for the club.

It was immediately reported that Mbappe played a role in his sacking, which he and the French international have now denied.

“What I think is that PSG has done everything possible to retain Kylian and I also agree with that.

“He is one of the best players in world football today and I think that PSG, having all the resources to do it, have convinced him to stay. But I don’t think Kylian is the one who designed the new project either [that saw me leave].

“Those who rule, in this case the president, are those who would have thought that the most convenient thing was a new project in the club,” Pochettino told Infobae.