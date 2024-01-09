PMO to Ensure Improvement in Performance, Revenue Generation in Lagos

The Lagos State Parastatals Monitoring Office (PMO), has reiterated its commitment to ensuring an improvement in the performance and revenue generation of Government Agencies and Parastatals under its purview.

In a statement issued recently by the Office, the Permanent Secretary of PMO, Dr. Olugbemiga Aina said part of the mandate of the Office is to ensure that agencies/parastatals meet expectations and contribute to generating funds for the government to meet the yearnings of the populace.

According to the release, over the years, PMO’s mission has focused on the monitoring of agencies’ activities to drive performance and financial success while also assisting in shaping the efficiency and effectiveness of government operations.

Besides the increased revenue generation drive of the agencies under the supervision of the Lagos State Parastatal Monitoring Office (PMO), the Office also plays a very important role in governance by coordinating the activities of government agencies to ensure that funds needed for effective and smooth running of governance through the agencies are realised.

It reads, “As a matter of fact, without the contributions of these agencies and parastatals towards the enhancement of the State treasury, the aims and aspirations of the state government for residents of Lagos State would only remain a pipe dream that may never see the light of day. The State has recorded and is still recording so many feats under the present administration. These dividends of democracy are visible to everyone everywhere”.

“The State Government is determined to lay an excellent foundation for a world-class economy and a smart city that would be able to compete with others around the world, be it in the area of infrastructure, transportation, security, education, tourism, sports and entertainment among others while ensuring compliance with modern-day information technology”.

The statement emphasised further that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration craves an investment-driven economy, built on creating an environment conducive for investors, within and outside the State, to invest. As such, the government remains focused as all the plans of the Governor are aimed at creating a conducive environment for ease of doing business.

It averred that for the government to deliver on all the critical areas of development in the State, there is the need for the cooperation of all relevant stakeholders across the various agencies and parastatals of government.

It pointed out that in line with the mandate of the Parastatals Monitoring Office, the activities of all the agencies are further brought to the fore for members of the public to know how these government agencies affect the populace positively.

“Apart from the fact that these agencies are directly under the supervision of PMO, the involvement of the Office in their daily activities is to ensure that they operate according to their established mandates”, the statement added.