Players Must Fight To Be In Chelsea – Pochettino

Chelsea manager Maurizio Pochettino has said the players in his squad will have to fight for a place in the team.

Pochettino spoke after Chelsea defeated Wrexham 5-0 in a preseason friendly march played in North Carolina.

The Argentine was asked after the match if the players were sure of their place in his team.

He replied: “There are too many players. We need to assess and analyze and see what happens with them in the season. Many decisions that we need to take.

“But it is good to have the opportunity to see all these young guys who can show their quality.

“I don’t see it as a problem. For me it is a good thing we can have players during this pre-season, seeing them and evaluating them and seeing if they have potential for the future.”