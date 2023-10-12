Players Arrive in Super Eagles Camp Ahead of Saudi Arabia Clash

The Super Eagles have welcomed four notable players to their training camp in Portugal ahead of an international friendly against Saudi Arabia,. These additions to the squad bring a wealth of experience and talent.

Among the fresh faces in the camp are Kelechi Iheanacho and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, both of whom boast ties to Manchester City’s academy. Former Watford goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka have also joined the squad, despite their recent club commitments.

Notably, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who earned an invite to the Flying Eagles in 2019, met his new teammates and took part in his first training session with the senior national team, marking an important step in his international football career.

The uper Eagles are set to face Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons in Portimão, Portugal, on October 13, 2023, with the match scheduled for 5 pm Nigerian time. In addition to the Saudi Arabia friendly, the Super Eagles will also lock horns with Mozambique’s Mambas in the same city three days later.

These friendly matches serve as crucial preparation for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures. The Super Eagles are poised to host Lesotho’s Crocodiles on November 17 and then embark on a journey to play against Zimbabwe just four days later. As they build their squad and gain valuable experience through these friendlies, the Super Eagles aim to make a strong showing in the upcoming qualifiers on the path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.