Plateau to Revitalize Hill Station Hotel in Jos

The Plateau State government has announced a major refurbishment of the Hill Station Hotel in Jos, aiming to transform it into a world-class establishment.

Governor Caleb Muftwang shared this update on the social media platform X, revealing that the Plateau Investment and Property Development Company (PIPC) has signed an agreement with Strom Infrastructure Investment and Management Limited for the project.

Muftwang personally oversaw the process, with PIPC Managing Director Danlami Jelka signing on behalf of the hotel’s shareholders. This initiative is part of Muftwang’s broader strategy to revive dormant enterprises under PIPC’s management.

Jelka emphasized the importance of creating a supportive environment for private investors to rejuvenate inactive businesses, benefiting the state’s residents. The agreement outlines that Strom Infrastructure will lease, rehabilitate, and operate the Hill Station Hotel for an initial 20-year period, which can be renewed by mutual consent.

Consultants estimate the rehabilitation cost at N8.5 billion, with significant economic benefits anticipated. The project is expected to provide direct employment for around 160 people and involve numerous unskilled workers during the refurbishment phase. Additionally, the investment is projected to boost the state’s income by N8.6 billion through its multiplier effect, while also generating indirect employment opportunities in service provision and supply chains linked to the hotel.

Muftwang expressed his gratitude to Jelka and his team for their dedication, and to Kolapo Joseph, CEO of Strom Infrastructure, for their commitment to this transformative project. This collaboration highlights Plateau State’s efforts to create an investor-friendly environment and stimulate economic growth.