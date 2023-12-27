Plateau Massacre, One Tragedy Too Many — Akpoti-Uduaghan

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, has described the latest round of violence and killings in Plateau as “as one tragedy too many”.

This was contained in a statement signed by Arogbonlo Israel, the Chief Press Secretary to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Plateau State Police Command on Tuesday disclosed that 96 persons were killed while 221 houses were set ablaze during the Christmas Eve attacks by gunmen in the State.

The state governor, Caleb Mutfwang when featured on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, said the death toll in the latest coordinated attacks on Plateau has risen to over 115.

While condolling with the government and the people of Plateau, Senator Natasha said it’s a difficult moment to celebrate Christmas wholeheartedly knowing people are being killed for no just cause.

She, however, called for the arrest and prosecution of the culprits while urging the federal government to put measures in place to mitigate against the recurrence of such dastardly act.