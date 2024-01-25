Headline

Plateau Killings: Security Agencies Need Proactiveness – Atiku

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has said he is saddened by the violence and killings in the Mangu local government of Plateau State despite the imposition of a 24-hour curfew.

“This heinous act of violence, where innocent lives are being brutally snatched away, homes set ablaze, and communities thrown into chaos, is a direct affront to the values of peace and unity that we hold dear,” he said in a post on X.

“It is imperative that our security agencies exhibit a higher degree of proactiveness, particularly in light of the recurring incidents of banditry in Plateau and across various parts of the country. The apparent lack of anticipation and preventive measures against such crises is a matter of grave concern. It is high time that our security forces rise to the occasion, ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens.

Calling for peace, Atiku expressed solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

“Let us all come together to ensure that such tragedies are not repeated,” he concluded.

