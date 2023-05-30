Plateau Gov Caleb Muftwang Announces Appointments

The newly sworn-in Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Muftwang, has announced appointments to his cabinet.

The governor disclosed this in his first statement issued since getting sworn in on Monday.

He said, “I am elated to share with you all my first appointment as the Executive Governor of Plateau State. In my bid to build a new united Plateau, I have taken the step to ensure that competent individuals are appointed to key positions in the state.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Arch. Samuel Nanchang Jatau as the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), a retired Director in the Plateau State Civil Service and Governorship aspirant in 2019. He is presently an active and practicing politician in the PDP family.

“Furthermore, Barr. Philemon Dafi has been appointed as the Attorney General/Commissioner of Justice designate. He is a seasoned legal practitioner with more than thirty (30) years of active legal practice and a member of the Council for Legal Education in Nigeria.

“Lastly, Mr. Moses Nwan mni has been appointed as the Executive Private Secretary to the Governor. He is a retired Permanent Secretary with the Plateau State Government and a former Local Government Administrator. He is also a devoted community leader and presently the Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties) to the Governor of Plateau State.

“The appointments are with immediate effect, and I am confident that these appointments will steer Plateau State in the right direction.”