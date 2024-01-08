Plateau: CAN, Others State Peace Protest Against Killings

In a compelling demonstration of solidarity and concern, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) orchestrated a peaceful protest named the “Plateau Peace Walk” to address the persistent wave of violence in Plateau State and various regions across the nation.

Guided by the unwavering leadership of Reverend Polycarp Lubo, the State CAN Chairman, Reverend Dr. Stephen Baba Panya, President of ECWA, and Reverend Amos Mohzo, President of COCIN, the Plateau Peace Walk drew together an influential coalition of Christian leaders committed to advocating for peace and condemning the ongoing spate of killings.

Prominent figures such as Reverend Nkechi Nwosu, the Bishop of the Methodist Church in Jos, and Reverend Dr. Gideon ParaMallam, President of the Gideon and Funmi-ParaMallam Peace Foundation, joined the peaceful protest. Their collective presence underscored a unified Christian front against the escalating violence that has gripped the state and other parts of the country.

As the participants traversed the streets in a poignant display of unity, banners and placards carried messages of peace, justice, and a plea for an end to the senseless bloodshed. The Plateau Peace Walk served as a poignant reminder of the Christian community’s commitment to fostering harmony and advocating for the sanctity of life.

The leaders’ resolute stance and the peaceful nature of the protest sent a strong message to both the government and the public about the urgency of addressing the root causes of the violence plaguing Plateau State. In the face of adversity, the Christian leaders stood as beacons of hope, calling for a united effort to restore peace and security to the troubled regions of Nigeria.