Plateau Attacks: Army Arrests Youths Causing Mayhem in Mangu LGA

The Nigerian Army has accused youths in kerang communities of destroying and looting properties and also attacking Airforce Personnel enforcing the 24-hour curfew in Kerang Mangu, Plateau State.

In a statement on Friday, the army said Operation Safe Haven has successfully apprehended the perpetrators and seized a cache of dangerous weapons used in the attack.

The statement was signed by Captain Oya James, the Media Information Officer, Operation SAFE HAVEN.

“In a shocking act of aggression, the youth of Kerang Mangu launched an assault on our troops deployed to maintain peace and security during the curfew. This attack, which included firing at the troops’ patrol vehicles, posed a significant threat to the safety of both the military personnel and the community at large.

“During the subsequent operation to apprehend the attackers, the military successfully recovered a significant arsenal of weapons. The seized items include one AK-47 rifle, four locally fabricated automatic rifles, one locally made mortar bomb launcher, seven empty shells of 7.62mm, one empty shell of a cartridge, one pistol magazine, 36 Boris, three rounds of 7.62mm, and seven rounds of 9 x 19mm.

“The Nigerian Military denounces this reckless and unlawful act of violence in the strongest possible terms. Such behavior not only endangers the lives of our dedicated troops but also undermines the peace and stability of the entire community. We are committed to upholding the rule of law and will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt the peace and security of the region.

“We urge the peace loving people of Kerang and all citizens to refrain from engaging in acts of violence and to respect the authority of the state. The imposition of the 24-hour curfew was a necessary measure to safeguard the lives and property of all residents and it is essential that it be adhered to for the collective well-being of the community.

“The military assures the people of Plateau State that every effort will be made to ensure the safety and security of all law-abiding citizens. We call for the cooperation of the community in providing information that may lead to the apprehension of any individuals involved in unlawful activities.

“We remain committed to working in partnership with the people of Plateau State to foster a peaceful and secure environment for all. Thank you,” the statement read in part.